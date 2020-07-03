Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is a stem cell and regenerative medicine company. It is developing a therapeutic stem cell platform Cymerus(TM), a mesenchymal stem cell technology for human therapeutic use. Cynata Therapeutics Ltd is based in Armadale, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYNF remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Cynata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

