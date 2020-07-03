Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
DAL stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Dalmac Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.
Dalmac Energy Company Profile
