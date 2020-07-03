DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $185,277.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.02444074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00682946 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

