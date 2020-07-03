DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $692,290.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SWFT, Bitmart, STEX and txbit.io. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.43 or 0.04830187 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, txbit.io, Bitmart, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.