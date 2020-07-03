Databroker Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $4,929.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

