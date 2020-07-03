Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,800.54

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Datacoin has a market cap of $10,800.54 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004863 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000620 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.