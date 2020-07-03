David Prescott Buys 626,000 Shares of BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) insider David Prescott bought 626,000 shares of BSA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$174,028.00 ($119,197.26).

David Prescott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, David Prescott bought 3,971,903 shares of BSA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$1,064,470.00 ($729,089.04).

Shares of BSA stock remained flat at $A$0.26 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,294 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.33. BSA Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.23 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of A$0.46 ($0.32).

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

