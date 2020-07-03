DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Cap of $8.70 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $2.07 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01704075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00170179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00109827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.