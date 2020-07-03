Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,123.50 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $16,123.50 and $5.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

