Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.15

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €105.15 ($118.15) and last traded at €102.65 ($115.34), with a volume of 612835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €98.00 ($110.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.58 ($100.65).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a PE ratio of 80.59.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

