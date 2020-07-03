Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLPH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $21,279,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $20,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,243,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $17,399,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

DLPH stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,357,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.