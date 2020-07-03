Dent Achieves Market Cap of $17.93 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bitbns, Binance and CoinBene. Dent has a market cap of $17.93 million and $919,612.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01710139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,923,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex, CoinBene, Radar Relay, FCoin, Bitbns, OKEx, Cobinhood, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, IDEX, WazirX, Binance and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

