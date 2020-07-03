Dent Market Capitalization Reaches $17.93 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Dent has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $17.93 million and $2.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bitbns and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,923,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Liquid, OKEx, Coinrail, IDEX, Binance, Allbit, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, WazirX, LATOKEN, Bitbns, FCoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

