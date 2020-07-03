Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$40.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

