DeVault Hits 1-Day Volume of $82.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $110,592.66 and $82.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 343.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 291,725,724 coins and its circulating supply is 237,848,287 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

