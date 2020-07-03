DeVault Price Tops $0.0005 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $110,974.50 and $142.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 292,005,373 coins and its circulating supply is 244,413,150 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.