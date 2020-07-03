Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.78 or 0.04906332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.