Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops One Day Volume of $168.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $331,428.37 and approximately $168.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00719547 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002740 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

