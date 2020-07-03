Digital Insurance Token Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $305,375.75 and $34.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00692083 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005587 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 324.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

