Digix Gold Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,315.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $91,315.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $54.98 or 0.00606039 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01713083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00168940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.