DogeCash Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $67,060.14 and $4,331.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00472297 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027037 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

