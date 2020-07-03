Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.52. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,047. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

