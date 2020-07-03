Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.13 Million

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $898.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $946.50 million and the lowest is $872.20 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $811.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,047. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average of $333.41. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.