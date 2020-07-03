Dougal Ferguson Sells 10,000,000 Shares of XCD Energy Limited (ASX:XCD) Stock

XCD Energy Limited (ASX:XCD) insider Dougal Ferguson sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($75,342.47).

Dougal Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Dougal Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of XCD Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$27,500.00 ($18,835.62).

Shares of ASX XCD remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,223,859 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.01. XCD Energy Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.

XCD Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties. It holds 100% working interest in 13 National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska leases covering an area of approximately 149,590 acres on the north slope of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Entek Energy Limited and changed its name to XCD Energy Limited in August 2019.

