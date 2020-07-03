Dragon Option (DRAGON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $3,623.16 and $107.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE, Hoo and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

