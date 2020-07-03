DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $0.0028

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $2.60 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.01706850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,947,682,632 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

