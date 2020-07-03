Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. Duluth had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,616 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 349,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 152,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,904. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.10. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

