DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC remained flat at $$16.14 during midday trading on Friday. 3,088,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,933. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 390,226 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

