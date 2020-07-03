Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $5,308.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.02489095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02438021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00454248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00690431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00565703 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,024,520 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

