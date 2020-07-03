Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $149.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $122.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $638.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.80 million to $640.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.08 million, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $797.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 2,015,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $44.16.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,429,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,789,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,363,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,582,093 shares in the company, valued at $39,220,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,549,874 shares of company stock worth $1,046,751,642.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

