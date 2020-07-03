easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Getting Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a daily sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on EJTTF shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

