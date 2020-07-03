ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ECC has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $164.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029647 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,147.28 or 1.00220216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00134223 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006443 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

