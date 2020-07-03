Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.94. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

