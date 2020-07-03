Edgeless Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $926,155.56 and $844.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.04801429 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

