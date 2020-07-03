Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report $769.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.20 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $737,092.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,781,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,455 shares of company stock worth $25,216,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,744 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,281,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 2,044,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

