Electra Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $5,042.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Denarius (D) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Electra Profile
Buying and Selling Electra
Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.
