Electra Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $5,042.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

Denarius (D) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,553,976,624 coins and its circulating supply is 28,686,820,071 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.