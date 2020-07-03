Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $59.33 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid and Cryptomate. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $59.33 million and approximately $826,777.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,154,462,706 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Liquid and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

