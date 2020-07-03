Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $73,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,822.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,992 shares of company stock worth $23,384,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.