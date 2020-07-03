Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELSSF shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Elis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Elis from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $$11.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

