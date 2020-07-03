Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,551.80

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $17,551.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.02491376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062446 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

