EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post sales of $26.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. EMCORE reported sales of $17.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $103.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.61 million to $104.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.84. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at $830,983.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 505,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

