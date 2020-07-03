Enigma Price Tops $0.23 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00734188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194780 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000700 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

