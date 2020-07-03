Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $139.04 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,195,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.