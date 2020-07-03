Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Envista by 89.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

