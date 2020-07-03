Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce $338.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after buying an additional 489,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 820,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,835. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.