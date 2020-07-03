Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

