Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0003

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Essentia has a market cap of $265,602.52 and $10,116.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.43 or 0.04830187 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

