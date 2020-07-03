Eterbase Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,042.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, Escodex, IDEX and DDEX. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $80,042.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Escodex, LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX, P2PB2B, Coinlim and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

