Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $72,589.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.04943402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

