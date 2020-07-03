E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.63. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

